Curious fans have plenty to say on Rob Zombie almost directing a ‘Punisher’ sequel

Up until Jon Bernthal stomped onto the scene in the sophomore run of Daredevil, before going on to headline The Punisher on Netflix for two seasons of his own, a lot of Marvel fans were utterly convinced that Frank Castle would never truly be done justice in live-action.

To be fair, the iconic antihero having gone zero-for-three up until that point presented a compelling case, with Dolph Lundgren, Thomas Jane, and Ray Stevenson all failing to set the world alight as the gun-toting vigilante. Of the three previous incarnations pre-Bernthal, Jane’s portrayal is the most popular by far, but a sequel to Jonathan Hensleigh’s 2004 actioner never materialized.

However, a second installment was in development for a while before the project fell apart, while the leading man surprisingly revealed during a recent convention appearance that one of the names in the running to take over behind the camera was none other than Rob Zombie. Sure enough, fans had plenty to say on social media after discovering the gonzo horror aficionado almost ended up calling the shots on a Marvel Comics adaptation.

Need a portal gun so I can travel to the universe where Rob Zombie directed Thomas Jane in Punisher 2. — Luiz 2099™ (@Optiluiz) August 13, 2022

A Rob Zombie Punisher movie…. damn I kinda wanna see that. https://t.co/GgKW9xhl3T — Nicklas Ledford (@inzanie484) August 12, 2022

Hearing the news that there was almost a Rob Zombie Punisher movie is like when you hear on the news that an asteroid the size of Texas missed the Earth by only a couple hundred miles…or when you hear that the flight to Europe you missed disappeared somewhere over the Atlantic. — DJ Valentine (@TryingToBeDJV) August 12, 2022

Rob Zombie directing a punisher film is basically just punisher warzone in 2008 — Liam (@DreadfulDraven) August 12, 2022

Thank God I don’t want Rob Zombie anywhere near a comic book movie especially the punisher. — Liam (@DreadfulDraven) August 12, 2022

I don't like a lot of Rob Zombie's movies, but with the type of violence he puts in his films and the type of violence tied to the character of the Punisher, I think it would have at least been worth checking out. https://t.co/SMJXh4BO4c — slayerteg (@purpleglobe91) August 12, 2022

While I do love the Idea of a sequel to Thomas Jane’s Punisher film I really do NOT think that Rob Zombie was the perfect choice, he’s a terrible director and writer and his future after his cancelation of the film really shows especially his god awful Halloween movies! https://t.co/Uhb0PSk8W0 — Miguel Arcos (James Bond Is better than Marvel XD) (@MiguelArcos2003) August 12, 2022

To be honest it would be perfect for Rob zombie directing back then sequel of the punisher 👈. To be honest I could see Rob zombie maybe directing The punisher series 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RPhPX3oJdT — Jimmy Ramos (@jimmylegends34) August 12, 2022

We’d be lying if we said we weren’t at least the tiniest bit curious as to how a Rob Zombie-helmed Punisher would have turned out, other than the fact it would have almost certainly been a gore-drenched orgy of violence and bodies being piled up with reckless abandon.

Jane is held in high regard by the Frank Castle fandom, and he’s still not done talking about his one-and-done stint 18 years later, but it’s clear that not everyone would have been particularly thrilled at the prospect of the man born Robert Cummings getting to play in the Marvel sandbox.