Daisy Ridley quietly reveals she’s at LucasFilm, and fans are freaking out

The internet is famous for jumping to conclusions and a perfect example of that can be seen today as one post from Daisy Ridley has fans convinced a Star Wars return is at play.

Earlier today Ridley shared an image of a Yoda statue to her Instagram story. This statue is believed to be at LucasFilm headquarters and as such, it could only mean one thing right?

Within minutes of the post, social media erupted with fans losing their minds at the possibilities that this could mean.

“Daisy Ridley at Lucasfilm today?? let’s not jump to conclusions…”



me: pic.twitter.com/Kjw4yowIQ2 — Braddington (12-0) (@bradwhipple) December 1, 2022

DAISY RIDLEY AT LUCASFILM WHAT DOES THIS MEAN pic.twitter.com/aaQiOdyulQ — Daisy Ridley Updates ✧ (@CutieRidley) December 1, 2022

NO WAY DAISY RIDLEY JUST POSTED THIS pic.twitter.com/UhsoiLrhNm — jacob. 🍂 (@jtimsuggs) December 1, 2022

Daisy Ridley is at Lucasfilm pic.twitter.com/BRHcmm6Fmm — Riley ⧗ 🧢 ($8) (@rileyanntoine) December 1, 2022

Watch Daisy Ridley give us another Instagram story in like three hours saying it's an old photo or that she's at Disney but not Lucasfilm or something else — Daisy Ridley Updates ✧ (@CutieRidley) December 1, 2022

actual footage of me finding out daisy ridley’s at lucasfilm rn pic.twitter.com/2AzsYMdpSx — peanut (@REYSKYGOAT) December 1, 2022

We last saw Ridley in the role of Rey back in 2017 as The Last Skywalker closed out the sequel trilogy. Since then there has been zero indication that we’d be getting any new projects starring the character.

Back in December of 2017, Ridley shared with Rolling Stone that she had no intention to return for any more Star Wars films after the trilogy ended, but did leave the door open for a return in the distant future.

“No, no, no. I am really, really excited to do the third thing and round it out because ultimately, what I was signing on to was three films. So in my head it’s three films. I don’t know what the story of IX is, but just right now I think it will feel like the right time to round it out.



“Who knows? I honestly feel like the world may end in the next 30 years, so if in 30 years we are not living underground in a series of interconnected cells … then sure. Maybe. But again, it’s like who knows. Because the thing I thought was so amazing, people really wanted it. And it was done by people who really love it.”

More recently, in March of this year, Ridley simply said when posed the question of a return “I’ll always be Rey.”

Take what you will from this post but for now, we suggest you temper expectations until official news is shared regarding Rey’s future in the Star Wars universe.