Daisy Ridley responds to a potential ‘Star Wars’ return

Ever since The Rise of Skywalker, the rumor mill has been buzzing about Daisy Ridley returning to Star Wars to continue Rey’s story. The potential is obvious: the last time we saw her, she ignited her own yellow saber, adopted the name Skywalker, and gazed off into Tatooine’s twin sunrise with BB-8 at her side.

Rey must have had adventures after that, with official Star Wars books confirming that she eventually became a Jedi Master and that her exploits passed into galactic legend. Whether we’ll ever see any of that is unknown and Daisy Ridley is staying tight-lipped. Last night she was quizzed about a Star Wars comeback on the BAFTA awards red carpet and simply said:

“I’ll always be Rey.”

It’s notable that Disney and Lucasfilm have begun to allow stories set after The Rise of Skywalker, with Star Wars: Visions episode ‘The Ninth Jedi’ breaking new ground (though is likely non-canon). However, right now Lucasfilm’s focus is on The High Republic era (long before The Phantom Menace) in books and comics, the period between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, and the aftermath of Return of the Jedi.

But there’s simply too much story potential not to bring back Rey at some point. Plus, with The Rise of Skywalker a disappointing finale to the sequel trilogy, the character deserves a proper ending. That may not come for a while, though, so perhaps expect a Star Wars sequel-sequel trilogy sometime in the early 2030s.

In the meantime, we have Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 30, with Andor, The Mandalorian‘s third season, and Ahsoka Tano all in the pipeline.