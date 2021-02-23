Daisy Ridley Isn’t Ruling Out A Return To Star Wars One Day

The problem with securing the first major role of your career in a blockbuster franchise that draws in a huge audience and earns billions of dollars is that it can often be difficult to escape that shadow, no matter how fast you try and outrun it once the series in question draws to a close.

Daniel Radcliffe might be diving headfirst into some incredibly challenging parts to establish his versatility, but he’ll always be best known for leading Harry Potter, while Chris Hemsworth had struggled to establish himself as a genuine leading man outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor movies until the success of Extraction on Netflix. Daisy Ridley, meanwhile, has only made a handful of onscreen appearances outwith the confines of Star Wars, and it’ll be tough for the actress to distance herself from the Sequel Trilogy’s Rey.

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images Reveal Deleted Scenes 1 of 18

Click to skip

































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Ridley even revealed that saying goodbye to the character was similar to going through the grieving process, but in a new interview, she admitted that returning to a galaxy far, far away somewhere down the line isn’t something she’s definitively ruling out at this stage.

“I mean, never say never. I’m always open to a revisit. But also the beautiful thing is it’s this wonderful, huge universe with all of these stories that have yet to be told. I think there’s a lot of cool things to be made before any potential revisit.”

Plenty of rumors have already been making the rounds that Ridley is being eyed for multiple Star Wars projects which may or may not even exist behind the scenes, but the franchise has already set a precedent for long-awaited returns. After all, nobody really thought that Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher would ever reprise their roles from the Original Trilogy before they all signed on the dotted line to star in The Force Awakens over three decades later, so it’s hardly outside the realm of possibility that Daisy Ridley could follow suit one day.