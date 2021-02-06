Mando And Rey Will Reportedly Meet In Future Star Wars Project

Despite what certain folks would repeatedly try and have you believe no matter how ludicrous it sounds, the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy will remain exactly where it is in the timeline and exactly how it was when The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters. Luckily, then, the franchise appears to be in rude health on the small screen, with close to a dozen projects in various stages of development.

There are also three feature films in the works, one of which is Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, with the other two presumably hailing from Taika Waititi and Kevin Feige, so Star Wars isn’t going anywhere for a long time. Jon Favreau may have set some alarm bells ringing when he hinted that The Mandalorian might end up tying into Episodes VII, VIII and IX somehow, but Din Djarin’s adventures are set roughly a quarter of a century before The Force Awakens, so there are still plenty of gaps in the mythology to be filled.

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Luke Skywalker was on his way back to Star Wars long before his surprise cameo in The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale, and that Hayden Christensen would return in Obi-Wan – that Pedro Pascal’s bounty hunter and Daisy Ridley’s Rey will end up crossing paths in a future movie or TV show. At least, that’s the plan right now.

Further details are unclear, and any such interaction would surely have to happen after The Rise of Skywalker in the grand scheme of things given that de-aging Ridley when she’s not even hit 30 yet seems a bit unnecessary. Again, it’s unknown which project this could occur in or what the circumstances surrounding them meeting would be, but it’s said to be something that’s very much on the table at Lucasfilm.