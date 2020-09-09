Daisy Ridley Says Never Say Never About Star Wars Return

The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy came to a close last December, bringing the entire Skywalker Saga to an end with it. There’s still plenty more from the galaxy far, far away to come, though, so it’s possible that we’ll be seeing several of the players from the sequels again in the franchise. But could the last Skywalker herself, Rey, make a comeback in a few years’ time? Daisy Ridley certainly isn’t ruling it out.

The actress spoke to Josh Gad on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night and was asked about the possibility of a return to the Star Wars universe. It seems like Ridley is happy to take some time away from the franchise, but she’s not drawing a line in the (Tatooine) sand, saying:

“Never say never, but to me The Rise of Skywalker was tied off with a bow,” Ridley remarked.

Clearly, the actress feels like she’s said goodbye to the role of Rey for now and is excited to embrace new opportunities, but she appears open to the idea of wielding a lightsaber again if Lucasfilm pitched her a worthy project. This openness is in contrast to co-star John Boyega’s attitude following The Rise of Skywalker. The Finn actor says that he’s done with Star Wars and has even recently blasted Disney for sidelining his character after The Force Awakens.

Poe Dameron star Oscar Isaac seems to be more in line with Boyega’s thinking as well, as he’s hoping to stick with smaller-scale projects from now on. However, he did joke that he would do more Star Wars “if I need another house or something.” So, it would only be the money that would tempt him back.

In any case, Ridley also recently admitted that she’s been struggling to find work since The Rise of Skywalker wrapped up the sequels, so it remains to be seen if she’ll suffer the same typecasting that Mark Hamill and Hayden Christensen have also dealt with after their own Star Wars trilogies.