Daisy Ridley’s Rey confirmed to return to ‘Star Wars’ to rebuild the Jedi Order in new movie

Star Wars has been absent from the big screen since the dreadful The Rise of Skywalker. But that’s going to end soon, as at the Lucasfilm Studio Panel that opened the Star Wars Celebration in London, it’s been confirmed that Star Wars is returning to multiplexes in style.

The biggest news is that Daisy Ridley’s Rey will return for a new movie set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. This will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with it teased that we’ll see her rebuild the Jedi Order. Though this movie will not necessarily be “Episode X,” it will be a direct sequel to The Rise of Skywalker and presumably feature other sequel trilogy characters.

But that’s not all. We’re also going to get new movies directed by The Mandalorian‘s Dave Filoni and Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny‘s James Mangold.

This will actually be Filoni’s second theatrical Star Wars release after the 2008 animated movie Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the new movie is said to show the culmination of the ‘Mandoverse’ storyline.

Mangold’s movie is called Dawn of the Jedi and is described as a “biblical epic” about the very first Jedi. Mangold has also had prior connections to Star Wars. He was once signed up to direct a Boba Fett movie in the 2010s, though this was cancelled after Solo: A Star Wars Story underperformed and elements of it were reworked into The Mandalorian.

But, for now, we’re just going to celebrate that Rey’s saga won’t end on the bum note of The Rise of Skywalker. Fingers crossed we see her training a new generation of Jedi, which may well also include John Boyega’s Finn. That as yet untitled movie will release on December 19, 2025. More on this as we hear it.