Dakota Johnson “Hates” The Term Cancel Culture

Dakota Johnson opened up about cancel culture during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Johnson shared her thoughts when asked about her former co-stars Johnny Depp, Shia LaBeouf, and Armie Hammer. These high-profile actors were shunned from the industry after being accused of abuse.

She told the publication on Nov. 3 that the overall situation is sad despite never experiencing the abuse firsthand when working with the actors. Johnson said,

“I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people. I had an incredible time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It’s just really sad.”

Amber Heard Hits Back At Johnny Depp In New Instagram Post 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The 32-year-old also explained the reason why she doesn’t like cancel culture. The main factor is because she feels people can change regardless of their mistakes.

“I do believe that people can change. I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people. I think there’s definitely a major overcorrection happening. But I do believe that there’s a way for the pendulum to find the middle. Cancel culture is such a f–king downer. I hate that term.”

Johnson worked with Depp in 2015 on the film Black Mass, three years before he was accused of being verbally and physically abusive to his wife, Amber Heard.

In 2019, the actress worked with both LaBeouf and Hammer on separate projects. Johnson and LaBeouf starred in The Peanut Butter Falcon. While Johnson and Hammer were co-stars in the thriller Wounds.

LaBeouf’s ex FKA Twigs spoke out about the physical abuse she endured from the actor earlier this year. As for Hammer, in 2020, it was alleged the actor participated in violent activities such as rape and cannibalism.

How do you feel about Dakota Johnson‘s thoughts on cancel culture?