Dakota Johnson’s ‘Madame Web’ post hints at Marvel Studios involvement

Following reports that Dakota Johnson is set to star as Madame Web as part of Sony Pictures’ Universe of Marvel Characters, but the star’s Instagram post might hint at the involvement of Marvel Studios.

In her Instagram post confirming the casting following speculation, Johnson not only tagged Sony, who were already knew were involved with the project, but also Marvel Studios. The involvement of Marvel Studios in the project could indicate that Madame Web will exist in the MCU.

Since there is no confirmation of Marvel Studio’s involvement in the project, it isn’t clear whether Johnson’s character would be an MCU mainstay like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, or a visitor like the multiverse villains who entered the MCU from Sony’s universe in No Way Home.

One thing Johnson’s post does appear to indicate is that both Marvel Studios and Sony are playing ball once again, which is a great sign for MCU fans of the Spider-Man-related characters who Sony own the rights to.

It would seem we’re still a long way from Madame Web heading into production so we’ll likely hear more about who is involved with the project over the coming weeks. For now, fans can relax knowing that this character will eventually be coming to the big screen.