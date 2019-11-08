Dan Aykroyd Confirms Original Cast Returning In Ghostbusters 3

Hey, have you checked on your pumpkins lately? How are they looking? Halloween season may be over, but we’re still getting spooky news well over a week later. That’s right, living ghoul Dan Aykroyd confirmed that himself, Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts will all be back in Ghostbusters 3, playing their original characters once again. Which also confirms We Got This Covered’s scoop from the other day, where we reported that our sources had told us Murray would be back.

The former Conehead sat down with the Massachusetts-based internet radio show The Greg Hill Show to talk aliens, Boston and, of course, Ghostbusters 3. While confirming the cast’s return – and forgetting to mention that Ernie Hudson is also coming back – he said this of the film:

“Jason Reitman wrote a beautiful, heartfelt script that takes the real DNA from the first two movies and transfers that directly to the third, the next generation. It hands the legacy off to a new generation of stars, and players, and actors, and characters.”

This seems to confirm a lot of fan theories that the oldies are gonna find some youngsters to make the new Ghostbusters. Even though Paul Rudd’s 50 years old (HOW?), he’s slated to be a new ‘buster, with his character having a background in seismology and teaching. Finn Wolfhard, meanwhile, is one of the most popular teen actors today, and we could always use a new snark machine on the team, ya know? Also, Carrie Coon is one of the best actresses around. Talk about a stacked cast.

It’s more than just about entering in the new age, though; it seems like the film’s going to celebrate the accomplishments of the past, too, according to Aykroyd.

“It’s gonna be scary, it’s gonna be thought-provoking, it’s gonna be very heartfelt…You’ll feel it, if you have loved ones that you miss and that you’ve lost, and you want to get back with. It’ll be very evocative that way.”

Although his last few movies haven’t been as well received as one would hope, Jason Reitman seems like a guy who could possibly pull off a balance like that. In any case, I certainly hope that Aykroyd’s “heartfelt” statement is true, and I really hope Ghostbusters 3 is more than one last cash grab. Finn Wolfhard says it is, and he’s cool, so we should trust him, right?