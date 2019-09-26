Ghostbusters 2020 Star Finn Wolfhard Says The Fans Will Love It

I’ve got a growing sense of optimism about Ghostbusters 2020. Director Jason Reitman has demonstrated a genuine love for the franchise, the direction the film is taking sounds interesting, it seems that most of the original cast will return and hell, it tickles the heartstrings to see Ecto-1 rolling down the street.

Now, star Finn Wolfhard, who has one of the coolest names in showbiz, has been waxing lyrical about his time on set. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he described the shoot as “really fun,” saying:

“Dude, it’s one of the most fun sets I’ve ever been on. Jason Reitman is an amazing director; he’s really amazing with his actors and crew. He creates a family relationship on set, so it’s been really fun. We’ll be done soon, and I think a lot of people are going to love it.”

Ghostbusters 3 Set Photos Reveal The Return Of The Ecto-1 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At the red carpet premiere of IT: Chapter Two, the actor said something similar, telling Entertainment Tonight that Ghostbusters 2020 was a “beautiful film” and that he can’t wait for audiences to see it, and right now, I’m with him.

I think this is going to be a case where a lot’s riding on the first trailer. Much of the attraction is nostalgia for the first movie, and if they can nail that by including some footage of the classic team back in action, then they’ll have instantly sold a lot of tickets.

Whatever the case, let’s hope that it’ll be an improvement on Paul Feig’s dreadful Ghostbusters. I defended that film throughout its long and painful gestation against internet trolls, making me feel particularly annoyed when it turned out to be a leaden and unfunny movie that relied too much on CGI. We’ll find out for certain if this new effort is any better on July 10th, 2020. But let’s hope we get a trailer this side of Christmas.