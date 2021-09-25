Daniel Craig Admits He’ll Feel Bitter When James Bond Is Recast

For almost 60 years, James Bond has remained at the forefront of popular culture, which is impressive longevity to put it mildly. The role of 007 has become one of the most coveted in cinema, with all of the names to have donned the tux over the decades never outrunning the shadow of the iconic secret agent.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing when headlining a series of blockbusters recognized the world over can do wonders for the careers of the talent in question, but it never stops following you around. Pierce Brosnan admitted not too long ago that he’s grown tired of fielding Bond-related questions every time he hits the press circuit for his latest project, but he knows that it comes with the territory.

Daniel Craig is currently on the promotional trail for No Time to Die, where he’s reflecting on his legacy and what comes next for MI6’s finest. Even though he’s bowing out on his own terms, he revealed in a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show via The Hollywood Reporter, that he knows he’ll feel bitter next time the part is recast.

“It’s been incredible to do these films. It’s very emotional. I’m glad I am ending it on my own terms. I’m grateful to the producers for letting me do that. But I sure miss it. I’ll probably be incredibly bitter when the new person takes over. I’m really, really happy that I was given the opportunity to come back and do No Time to Die, because we’ve sort of wrapped up a lot of the stories. And just a chance to come do one more was wonderful.”

That’s a completely understandable reaction, but at 53 years old he wasn’t going to play James Bond forever, and five films seems like a nice solid number on which to bow out. Now he just has to prepare himself for spending the rest of his professional life answering lines of inquiry about the current and future direction of the franchise.