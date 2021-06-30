Pierce Brosnan Is Tired Of Being Asked Who Should Be The Next James Bond

It doesn’t matter who you are and what you go on to accomplish, any actor to have played a major role in an iconic franchise is going to spend the rest of their career being asked about it ad nauseum, something former James Bond Pierce Brosnan will have resigned himself to a long time ago.

Several Harry Potter stars have admitted their frustrations that people can’t see past their tenure as part of the Wizarding World even though it ended a decade ago, while Harrison Ford simply tells folks that he doesn’t care about their Star Wars questions. Brosnan seems like an eminently nice chap, though, so he’s always game to answer 007-related lines of inquiry.

Of course, it’s all just part of the job having spent close to a decade under the tux, but you can understand the 68 year-old’s frustrations when he’s out there trying to promote whatever his latest project is and the valuable interview time is being eaten up by a focus on probing him for his opinions on a role that he hasn’t played for almost 20 years.

Here's How Tom Hardy Could Look As The Next James Bond 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Naturally, while out on the press circuit for heist comedy The Misfits, Brosnan was once more asked who he’d like to see inherit the mantle after Daniel Craig bows out when No Time to Die is finally released later this year. Admittedly, he named Idris Elba and Tom Hardy as his preferred candidates, but it’s clear he’s getting fed up repeating himself over and over again.

“Sometimes it becomes wearisome. You have to get over that and celebrate it as a member of the audience and as a man who has kind of walked that walk and played that part. Bond will live on here.”

The bad news is that Brosnan has several more movies in the pipeline including low budget horror False Positive, Amazon’s Cinderella, the DCEU’s Black Adam and long-delayed family fantasy The King’s Daughter, so the James Bond questions are only going to keep coming.