Dwayne Johnson Reacts To Pierce Brosnan Joining Black Adam As Dr. Fate

No self-respecting comic book blockbuster is complete without at least one veteran actor to deliver mountains of absurd exposition with some serious gravitas, and the DCEU has been on fire as of late when it comes to recruiting esteemed talents to fill that particular void.

Not only did Jeremy Irons’ Alfred get a significant increase in screen time throughout Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but just a few days ago the hugely exciting news broke that Helen Mirren had signed on to play villain Hespera in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Not to be outdone, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam has completed its Justice Society of America by announcing Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.

The former James Bond will suit up alongside Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone as the JSA, with Aladdin‘s Marwan Kenzari also on board to play an as yet unnamed villain. To celebrate the news, the leading man took to social media and praised his freshly-minted co-star, as you can see below.

Such a pleasure to announce the final member of our #JusticeSociety, the bad ass statesman,

Mr @PierceBrosnan as the iconic and all knowing, DR. FATE.

I’m grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast. #BlackAdam⚡️https://t.co/3gyTgP9MQ9 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 24, 2021

Black Adam Concept Art 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In terms of both budget and scale, Black Adam is the biggest movie Brosnan will have appeared in since he drew his tenure as 007 to a close almost two decades ago in Die Another Day, but the 67 year-old has remained prolific in his later years, and has even carved out something of a niche for himself as an unexpectedly gifted comedian in The World’s End, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and EuroVision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Black Adam has recruited quite the eclectic ensemble to play the major roles, and with shooting set to kick off in a matter of weeks, it shouldn’t be too long until we get our first real look at the cosmic epic given Johnson’s propensity for sharing on social media.