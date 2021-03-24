Pierce Brosnan To Play Doctor Fate Opposite Dwayne Johnson In Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most famous faces on the planet and arguably the biggest movie star around, so you can bet that he’s going to be plastered over every imaginable piece of marketing material for any project he signs on for. Of course, it also helps that he’s a one man publicity machine, with a massive audience on social media.

This will surely benefit Warner Bros. and the upcoming Black Adam, which is finally about to begin production after many false starts, delays and setbacks. And though the film will undoubtedly be the Dwayne Johnson Show through and through, he’s far from the only exciting actor on board. Joining him will be Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and more, while The Hollywood Reporter brings word today that Pierce Brosnan has been added to the cast as well.

The outlet says that the former James Bond star has signed on as Doctor Fate, a founding member of the Justice Society, and though plot details are being kept under wraps, you can only imagine that it’ll be a meaty role. After all, you don’t rope in someone like Brosnan and not give him much to do.

For those unfamiliar with the character, the Doctor Fate mantle has been passed down through a handful of people over the years, though the most famous iteration of the hero is Kent Nelson, who gets his powers from the golden Helmet of Nabu which, when worn, causes the individual to be possessed by an ancient sorcerer’s spirit. It’s Nelson who Brosnan will be playing as well, reports THR, putting to bed any speculation over which version of Fate we’d be seeing in the pic.

Unfortunately, that’s as much as we have right now in regards to the actor’s role, but with Black Adam beginning to heat up, hopefully we’ll learn more soon. Watch this space.