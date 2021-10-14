Daniel Craig Prefers Gay Bars For One Very Good Reason

Daniel Craig is the actor with a penchant for portraying grounded, yet tough guy personas in films. No better examples exist than the most recent James Bond adventure, No Time To Die, and 2005’s Layer Cake.

But in real life, it appears he is far from someone seeking out altercations to prove how manly he is.

Per Insider, Craig said in a recent interview that he’s been going to gay bars for years to avoid “the aggressive dick-swinging in hetero bars.”

“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember…One of the reasons, because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often,” Craig told Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM.

And if you’re thinking the aggression solely comes from obsessive macho Bond fans looking to prove that they can dominate 007 himself as the ultimate show of masculinity, you’d be mistaken. Craig said he’s been going to gay bars ever since his youth because getting punched on a night out would happen “quite a lot” at straight bars.

The British actor explained that no one really bothered him at gay bars, despite being a straight man himself. In fact, no one even questioned what his sexual orientation is, making them “a very safe place to be.”

In fact, Craig even added that gay bars have been a great place to meet heterosexual women over the years, since straight women also often go to bars that cater to gay men as well.

“I could meet girls there, ’cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there.”

Take it from the super spy Daniel Craig himself: Sometimes the best way to win a fight is to never join one in the first place. No Time To Die is out in theaters now.