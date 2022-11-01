Daniel Radcliffe admits he’s only got himself to blame for those Wolverine rumors

A decade ago, the prospect of the guy from Harry Potter playing Wolverine would have sounded laughable at best, but Daniel Radcliffe has gone on to carve such an interesting and offbeat path for himself as an actor in the years since he hung up the wand that we’d be kind of curious to see what it would look like.

Naturally, plenty of rumors have swirled around the internet claiming that just such a thing could potentially be in the offing, but the culprit has come clean and admitted the entire scenario may have actually been of their own doing. Their identity? None other than Daniel Radcliffe.

Not for the first time, the star was confronted with the Logan question during an interview with ComicBook, and he admitted that sometimes he’d let his boredom get the better of him when answering the same query over and over again, which would ironically only serve to fan the flames of online chatter.

“With the Wolverine thing it’s just something I mistakenly…I’ll be honest, and [say] ‘That’s not a thing, and that’s not happening,’ and then every so often I’ll be bored of answering like that and I’ll be like ‘ah, come and get me, Marvel! And then I’ll be like, ‘That was a dumb thing to say. Why do I ever say that?’ So and then it sort of resurfaces for a bit….I think that one’s mostly gone away at the moment.”

via 20th Century Fox

On the plus side, Hugh Jackman’s return as the mutton-chopped mutant alongside Hugh Jackman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 should keep Radcliffe out of the firing line for the time being, but for all we know things could start heating up all over again once the November 2024 blockbuster has come and gone.