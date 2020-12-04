Daniel Radcliffe Broke A Wand Every 3 Or 4 Weeks While Filming Harry Potter

The Fantastic Beasts series may have become embroiled in controversy by the dismissal of Johnny Depp and subsequent hiring of Mads Mikkelsen as the replacement Grindelwald, but even before that the Wizarding World prequel series had been mired in critical and commercial disappointment. There are still three more films to go, but already it appears safe to say that none of them will be able to recapture the magic of the Harry Potter franchise.

Across ten years and eight movies, the adventures of The Boy Who Lived dominated the cultural landscape, and even though the story was drawn to a close almost a decade ago, the pics have lost none of their popularity. Harry Potter is comfortably up there with Star Wars and James Bond as a marquee brand that’s never going to go out of fashion, and even though he’s reinvented himself as one of the most exciting young actors in the business, Daniel Radcliffe will field at least one Potter-related question in every interview he does for the rest of his life.

The latest line of inquiry was based on the rumors that he had a penchant for breaking Harry’s glasses and wands on a regular basis, something that the 31 year-old labelled as an exaggeration, but he did come clean about going through his fair share nonetheless.

“I would definitely say they are exaggerated, the glasses one massively so. I definitely didn’t break the glasses that often, at all I don’t think. The wands I definitely broke a lot because I would just like drum on my legs with it all the time, and do that incessantly and so probably like once every like three or four weeks it would just weaken to the point where it snapped. Then I would say I was very sorry to the prop master and he would give me a look like, ‘Please, stop drumming’. They were very, very sweet with us and tolerated more than I hope they would from an adult actor.”

Harry Potter Cast Unite To Mark The Opening Of A New Ride At Universal 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It isn’t surprising that a main cast largely comprised of teenagers would end up getting distracted and accidentally causing some damage to the various props required, especially when they’re spending all day on set and having to wait a long time for the crew to move between the various different scenes being shot. So if anything, the prop department on Harry Potter may have gotten off pretty lightly in the grand scheme of things.