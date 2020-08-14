Daredevil Will Reportedly Appear In An Unexpected MCU Sequel

At this point, if Marvel don’t plan on bringing back either Charlie Cox or Vincent D’Onofrio for their inevitable Daredevil reboot, then they’d arguably be better off leaving the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen well alone for a while yet, seeing as almost every shred of rumor, speculation and hearsay has involved the two actors reprising their acclaimed roles.

Not only would there be backlash from the fans, but Daredevil’s next appearance would technically be his first in the MCU, and both Cox and D’Onofrio have made it clear that they have unfinished business with their characters. Not to mention the studio would have a very hard time finding two actors that could do better.

With Marvel Studios gathering more of their big name properties under the same roof than ever before, the shared universe is set to grow a whole lot bigger in the future, even if the majority of the Phase One Avengers are being gradually moved out of the picture. Daredevil has already been linked with everything from Spider-Man 3 to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, of course, but we’ve now heard that the Man Without Fear could be set to show up in the most unexpected of places.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Taskmaster would be the villain of Black Widow months before it was confirmed – Daredevil will reportedly have a role in the sequel to Scarlett Johansson’s upcoming solo movie, with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova stepping up to the plate to lead what Marvel are hoping will be their super-powered spin on the spy genre.

Of course, any Black Widow sequel will be a good few years away at this point, but the plan, we’re told, is to have both Yelena and Natasha feature (with the latter showing up via flashbacks) and Matt Murdock interacting with the two Widows. Apparently, he’ll become an ally for Yelena in the present day, while flashbacks to the past will reveal that he knew Natasha as well.

Details beyond that are unclear, but given Daredevil and Black Widow’s comic book history, it’s not too crazy to think that he’ll be involved in the sequel. The only question that remains, is, who will be playing the Man Without Fear when we see him next?