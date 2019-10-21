Home / movies

First Dark Fate Reactions Call It The Best Terminator Movie Since T2

It’s almost inevitable that every valuable property in Hollywood is going to be rebooted eventually, but the producers behind the Terminator franchise seem to be trying especially hard in this regard. The upcoming sixth outing for the series, Terminator: Dark Fate, will be the third hybrid of reboot we’ve seen in ten years, but given that it’s set to be the spiritual successor to James Cameron’s iconic sci-fi sequel Judgment Day, hopes are high that it’ll be a success.

Of course, it’s not like we haven’t had high hopes before only to be incredibly disappointed. After all, both Salvation and Genisys were touted as having the potential to spawn new storytelling opportunities and ultimately, new franchises, but both movies failed to deliver. The potential was definitely there, but each film faltered in its execution as neither McG nor Alan Taylor proved to be capable of pulling off a successful Terminator flick.

Thankfully, though, Deadpool director Tim Miller seems like he was up to the task, as the first reactions for Dark Fate hit the web tonight and for the most part, they’re pretty positive, with most agreeing that it’s the best Terminator movie since the second one. Then again, that’s not saying a whole lot, but you can check out the responses from a few critics down below and see what they had to say.

Said to be the beginning of a new trilogy for the franchise, Terminator: Dark Fate blasts into theaters on November 1st. And while these first reactions are certainly exciting, it’s important to remember that they only represent a small portion of critics and may not be in line with what the general public think. Still, they’re a good start for the film and we’ll see for ourselves if they’re on the mark in just a few weeks.

