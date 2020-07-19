Home / movies

The Dark Knight Trends As DC Fans Celebrate Its 12th Anniversary

Proving that the years haven’t dulled its appeal, The Dark Knight trended on Twitter today as DC lovers flocked to social media to share their love for the middle, and finest, installment in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy as it celebrates its 12th anniversary. The second movie to feature Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne, ably supported by Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent, Maggie Gyllenhaal as Rachel Dawes and, of course, the much-missed Heath Ledger as the Joker, first hit cinemas on July 18th back in 2008.

The Dark Knight was an immediate smash upon release, wowing critics and audiences alike and earning the superhero genre a rare major Oscar for the late Ledger, who posthumously won Best Supporting Actor. Though comic book cinema has exploded in the years since, TDK is still a favorite to countless fans and here are just some of the tweets marking the movie on its birthday.

To start off with, it’s time to honor Heath’s amazing performance as the Clown Prince.

It remains a masterpiece.

All together now: “I believe what doesn’t kill you simply makes you… stranger.”

Best movie ever.

Or, at least, the greatest comic book movie ever.

Ooh controversial…. Or is it?

Iconic.

This is actually a really good point.

While Batman Begins, which also celebrated its 15th anniversary earlier this year, was a big success for Warner Bros., it was really The Dark Knight that cemented Nolan’s take on the hero’s universe as a phenomenon, ultimately earning $1 billion at the box office. While its sequel, 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, matched its gross, critical reception was less positive. But then again, that’s not saying much given how popular the previous movie was, as the glowing reviews from fans in the tweets above all these years later make clear.

Is The Dark Knight the best superhero film of them all, though? Join the conversation, Bat-fans, in the comments section.

