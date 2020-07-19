The Dark Knight Trends As DC Fans Celebrate Its 12th Anniversary

Proving that the years haven’t dulled its appeal, The Dark Knight trended on Twitter today as DC lovers flocked to social media to share their love for the middle, and finest, installment in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy as it celebrates its 12th anniversary. The second movie to feature Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne, ably supported by Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent, Maggie Gyllenhaal as Rachel Dawes and, of course, the much-missed Heath Ledger as the Joker, first hit cinemas on July 18th back in 2008.

The Dark Knight was an immediate smash upon release, wowing critics and audiences alike and earning the superhero genre a rare major Oscar for the late Ledger, who posthumously won Best Supporting Actor. Though comic book cinema has exploded in the years since, TDK is still a favorite to countless fans and here are just some of the tweets marking the movie on its birthday.

To start off with, it’s time to honor Heath’s amazing performance as the Clown Prince.

Happy Anniversary to #TheDarkKnight Not only one of the greatest films of all time… not only still relevant to the current times.. but also, imo, was carried by THE greatest acting performance of all time. We were robbed of more amazement but damn… what a legacy. #RIP pic.twitter.com/thNv350pro — GoldBlooded (@whodatdaddy) July 18, 2020

It remains a masterpiece.

Happy 12th anniversay to #TheDarkKnight which was released on this day july 18th (2008) 12 years later it's still a masterpiece. 🦇🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/LlyxMe131d — 🐺 Stephen Cool Wolf 🐺 (@MysterioStephen) July 18, 2020

All together now: “I believe what doesn’t kill you simply makes you… stranger.”

Best movie ever.

The Dark Knight hit theaters 12 years ago today..best movie ever made along with the best joker hands down. #TheDarkKnight #HeathLedger pic.twitter.com/KTot6mrXbh — Stephen Long (@LongSwagg09) July 18, 2020

Or, at least, the greatest comic book movie ever.

Ooh controversial…. Or is it?

None of the 20+ films in the #MCU comes anywhere near #TheDarkKnight. https://t.co/Jhxyo0s67c — Patrick J. Lee (@paetjlee) July 18, 2020

Iconic.

HBD to the most iconic and well made CBM of all time. #TheDarkKnight pic.twitter.com/uQcxCgIBaT — Dash (@Dash_845) July 18, 2020

This is actually a really good point.

It’s not even the 10th or 15th anniversary. It’s the 12th. People still aren’t over how amazing this movie is. This is THE BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE 🤗🔥💯 #TheDarkKnight https://t.co/kDWmabI4lY — Anthony Genesis🤴🏻 (@Mister_Cool_) July 18, 2020

While Batman Begins, which also celebrated its 15th anniversary earlier this year, was a big success for Warner Bros., it was really The Dark Knight that cemented Nolan’s take on the hero’s universe as a phenomenon, ultimately earning $1 billion at the box office. While its sequel, 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, matched its gross, critical reception was less positive. But then again, that’s not saying much given how popular the previous movie was, as the glowing reviews from fans in the tweets above all these years later make clear.

Is The Dark Knight the best superhero film of them all, though? Join the conversation, Bat-fans, in the comments section.