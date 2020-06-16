DC Fans Celebrate Batman Begins On Its 15th Anniversary

Today, June 16th, marks 15 years to the day since Batman Begins first hit theaters. Back in 2005, the Caped Crusader’s cinematic legacy seemed permanently tarnished after 1997’s Batman & Robin, but Christopher Nolan managed to reinvent the Batman for a brand new generation with his first installment in what would become the Dark Knight trilogy. Audiences were wowed by the most mature take on Bruce Wayne they’d ever seen. And they still are today.

In honor of its anniversary, DC fans have flocked to social media to celebrate what’s not just the opening installment of an amazing trilogy but one of the best superhero movies of all time.

15 years ago today…. Christopher Nolan’s Batman journey began! #BatmanBegins pic.twitter.com/uWJuOTUPpV — Geekly Goods (@GeeklyGoods) June 15, 2020

Christian Bale is the perfect Batman.

#BATMANBEGINS ★★★★ Released 15 years ago today. A bold, incredibly stunning first entry to one of the greatest trilogies ever. Nolan and Bale deliver the perfect Batman. pic.twitter.com/f0emiNrokz — 1st Row (@firstrowreviews) June 15, 2020

A timeless quote.

It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me. 15 Years for Christopher Nolan's #BatmanBegins. pic.twitter.com/CFQxFLWE7a — Vamsi (@nameisvamsi) June 15, 2020

And so is this.

The posters were pure art.

Let’s not forget Cillian Murphy’s fantastic performance as Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow.

Cillian Murphy in #BatmanBegins . Such a underrated performance. pic.twitter.com/eXqtvlAxy1 — Cillian Murphy Fans (@CMurphyFans) June 15, 2020

And a shout-out to Katie Holmes’ portrayal of Rachel Dawes, which is often forgotten following Maggie Gyllenhaal taking the role in The Dark Knight.

I can't believe #BatmanBegins was released 15 years ago Oo On this particular day, let me reiterate my appreciation for Katie Holmes and her portrayal of Rachel Dawes. The character definitely deserves more love. pic.twitter.com/Gtw6dDlJbD — lady_le_fay 💙🦇❤ (@Lady_Le_Fay) June 15, 2020

And, of course, who could forget Michael Caine’s version of Alfred Pennyworth.

Happy 15th Anniversary to #BatmanBegins. Christopher Nolan gave us a much grittier take on the Bruce Wayne story. Michael Caine gave us the most badass Alfred we'd seen, until Sean Pertwee came along in Gotham(TV). Love the relationship between Bruce and Alfred in this one. pic.twitter.com/fOG6airA79 — Time For A Film 🎥 (@TimeForAFilm) June 15, 2020

“The greatest comic book origin story ever told.”

15 years of #BatmanBegins. A round of applause for the greatest comic book origin story ever told. What a way to reinvent this iconic character for the 21st century 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xDX23OxtxW — JM (@Lord_Maglor) June 15, 2020

Behind The Scenes Photos From The Dark Knight That Every Fan Should See 1 of 51

Click to skip



































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Funnily enough, the state of the Batman brand is currently in a similar, if less dire, state to how it was in 2005. Just like then, the last movie outing for the character was widely panned – 2017’s Justice League – and we’re waiting on a new version to return some quality to the table. In this case, it’s Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. Reeves’ vision looks to share some of Nolan’s gritty, grounded nature, though we’ve been led to believe the filmmaker is looking to dive more into the detective side of the superhero.

He certainly has his work cut out for him in creating a better opener to his take on the franchise than Batman Begins, though, as shown by how highly DC fans regard it even 15 years later.