The Batman Co-Writer Teases A Detective Story For The Dark Knight

Bruce Wayne’s masked alter-ego is a man of many monikers.

There’s the Caped Crusader, Bats, and The Dark Knight, the latter of which arguably became the most popular of the bunch when Christopher Nolan’s 2008 masterpiece graced theaters. But there’s another title that’s often prescribed to Batman: World’s Greatest Detective.

Forget Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot, it’s Bruce Wayne who holds the title of the world’s best detective, though he’s forever indebted to Alfred Pennywise and that trusted utility belt. Both will surely feature in the 2021 reboot – aptly titled The Batman – and at least according to the film’s co-writer, Mattson Tomlin, Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader will do a fair bit of sleuthing as he watches over the streets of Gotham City.

Robert Pattinson Is The (Very) Dark Knight In The Batman Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Over on Twitter, Tomlin marked the recent casting of Zoë Kravitz as Selena Kyle – better known to you, I, and the people of Gotham as Catwoman – and teased something big for the World’s Greatest Detective.

Are we reading into things too much? Perhaps, but let’s not forget that director Matt Reeves has previously hinted at his desire to craft a noir-driven detective story for Robert Pattinson’s vigilante. So the fact that Tomlin referred to Batman as the World’s Greatest Detective may be telling, after all.

See for yourself:

Co-writing THE BATMAN with @mattreevesLA has been a life altering experience and a literal dream come true. I can’t wait for you to see what he has planned for the World’s Greatest Detective!

🦇🦇🦇

https://t.co/bKV348Of5M — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) October 16, 2019

Robert Pattinson As The Batman Fan Art 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Batman is penciled in for release on June 25th, 2021. It’s all set to be a year stacked with big-name superhero movies, too, what with Marvel Studios expected to launch four – count ’em, four – MCU films in 2021. So the Dark Kni–sorry, the World’s Greatest Detective will have his work cut out if he’s to stand out from the crowd.

It is a Batman movie, so Warner Bros. will have no trouble attracting the crowds; the real question is whether Reeves’ reboot is good enough to warrant a sequel.