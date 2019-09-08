New Plot Details For The Batman Tease A Dark Conspiracy

Until we get an official confirmation from either Matt Reeves or somebody actually involved in The Batman, everything we hear about the movie is pure speculation. It seems as if every other day a different actor is being linked to the Dark Knight’s latest big screen outing, or new plot details are being divulged, and this latest development falls under the latter category.

It wasn’t until recently that Robert Pattinson even publicly commented on being cast as the title character, such is the level of secrecy that currently shrouds The Batman. However, while the latest set of plot rumors come from an unverified source, they do fit in with the very little that we know about the narrative so far.

See for yourself below:

“The Batman will explore a detective case. When people start dying in strange ways, Batman must go deep into the dark world of Gotham to find clues and solve the mystery/conspiracy connected to Gotham City’s history and criminals. In the film, all of Batman’s Rogues’ Gallery are already out there and active, similar to the comics and animated shows/movies. The film will have multiple villains, as they are all suspects.”

Even when Ben Affleck was attached to direct and star in The Batman, the movie was set to be a more detective-driven story than previous entries in the franchise, sentiments that were echoed by Matt Reeves in one of the few interviews where the filmmaker has divulged concrete details on the project.

“It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be the one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Having a smaller, more character-driven story that focuses on Batman’s skills would certainly make the movie stand out, as far too many comic book blockbusters these days tend to focus on delivering massive-scale CGI destruction with the threat of the entire world at stake. Robert Pattinson likely wouldn’t have signed on to The Batman just to stand around in front of a green-screen all day and throw fake punches at enemies that are getting added in post-production, and with Joker showing that iconic comic book characters can be reinvented in spectacular fashion, the Clown Prince of Crime’s arch-nemesis could be next in line for the same treatment.