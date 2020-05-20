Darkseid Confirmed For Justice League Snyder Cut

The launch of HBO Max is imminent now and it’ll mark the latest entrant into the streaming wars, which is quickly turning into a very, very crowded market. Even without the Coronavirus pandemic destroying economies around the world, not many people can afford Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Hulu and Disney Plus all at once, and yet WarnerMedia still believe that they’ll be able to get folks to shell out for yet another service.

With over 10,000 hours of content set to be made available from their deep back catalogue of movies and TV shows, with more to be added post-launch, HBO Max is a tempting offer, no doubt. But having so many platforms available to choose from will ultimately leave customers with little choice but to only plop their cash down for one or two. Because even if you can afford them all, who has the time?

However, one ace HBO Max has up their sleeve is the Snyder Cut of Justice League. Announced earlier today, we know that it’ll arrive on the platform in 2021 and include a ton of content that didn’t make it into the theatrical cut. What, exactly, we’ll see, we can’t yet say, but thanks to THR, we know to expect Darkseid to show up.

Zack Snyder Shares Tons Of New Justice League Snyder Cut Photos 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Yes, the iconic DC baddie will indeed appear in the Snyder Cut and while it’s unclear how large a role he’ll have, we imagine he’ll be involved in a substantial way given everything we know about and have seen of the director’s vision for the film – be it storyboards, shots from deleted scenes, etc. Zack had big, big plans for the character and it’ll be fascinating to find out what he does with him in his cut of the movie.

But tell us, what are you hoping to see in the Snyder Cut of Justice League? Take to the comments section and let us know.