Dave Bautista Says He Would Do Anything For A Drax Solo Movie

Dave Bautista wants a Drax solo movie so much that he’d do anything to get it made. That includes giving up the role to a bigger star.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor responded to a fan on Twitter who mourned the lack of a Drax and Hulk team-up or a proper Drax vs. Thanos moment in Avengers: Endgame. Bautista made clear that he also feels that there’s so much more to be explored with the Destroyer that he should be given his own movie. And it doesn’t even have to be him playing the lead role.

#Drax is funny as hell! Hes also The Destroyer which is terrifying as hell. His wife and daughter were murdered! He mourns them and craves revenge!! NO! No movie there at all. I literally would step out of this fucking role to see that movie! Which most likely would get it made. https://t.co/dXUdkLObm6 — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 31, 2019

Before you get worried, though, Bautista went on to clarify that he’s not planning on handing over the role of Drax to anyone else. It’s just that he believes Marvel would “make the movie with someone else” and he’s so keen to see a film based on the character made that he’d be “happy to step aside” if it came to it. He even joked that “a white guy named Chris” would probably be his replacement.

No I wasn’t planning on trying to step out of the role. Im just saying if it was a case where“someone”didn’t want to invest in me but wanted to make the movie with someone else,I’d be happy to step aside. Safe bet that someone else would be a white guy named Chris😂 #justsayin 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/28tHB8nRVQ — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 31, 2019

From Bautista’s comments, we can presumably infer that he’s pitched the idea of a Drax-centric effort to Marvel but they’re not interested. Maybe the project could work better as a Disney Plus series instead? After all, many heroes who’ve never had standalone films are getting their own shows on the streaming service – see WandaVision, Hawkeye and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

There’s currently not anything on the slate that spins off from the Guardians corner of the MCU, so a Drax series could fill that void perfectly. It’d also be a great opportunity to let Bautista stretch his dramatic muscles. The character’s become increasingly comical over the movies, which the actor is great at, but there’s a lot of tragedy and darkness in him as well. Bautista seems keen to explore that and I’m sure the fans would be interested, too.

In any case, we’ll next see the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 whenever that finally gets here. But would you like to get a Drax movie or some kind of solo project after that? Have your say in the comments section down below.