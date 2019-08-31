Home / movies

Dave Bautista Says He Would Do Anything For A Drax Solo Movie

By 1 day ago
x

Dave Bautista wants a Drax solo movie so much that he’d do anything to get it made. That includes giving up the role to a bigger star.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor responded to a fan on Twitter who mourned the lack of a Drax and Hulk team-up or a proper Drax vs. Thanos moment in Avengers: EndgameBautista made clear that he also feels that there’s so much more to be explored with the Destroyer that he should be given his own movie. And it doesn’t even have to be him playing the lead role.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos
1 of 23
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Before you get worried, though, Bautista went on to clarify that he’s not planning on handing over the role of Drax to anyone else. It’s just that he believes Marvel would “make the movie with someone else” and he’s so keen to see a film based on the character made that he’d be “happy to step aside” if it came to it. He even joked that “a white guy named Chris” would probably be his replacement.

From Bautista’s comments, we can presumably infer that he’s pitched the idea of a Drax-centric effort to Marvel but they’re not interested. Maybe the project could work better as a Disney Plus series instead? After all, many heroes who’ve never had standalone films are getting their own shows on the streaming service – see WandaVision, Hawkeye and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

There’s currently not anything on the slate that spins off from the Guardians corner of the MCU, so a Drax series could fill that void perfectly. It’d also be a great opportunity to let Bautista stretch his dramatic muscles. The character’s become increasingly comical over the movies, which the actor is great at, but there’s a lot of tragedy and darkness in him as well. Bautista seems keen to explore that and I’m sure the fans would be interested, too.

In any case, we’ll next see the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 whenever that finally gets here. But would you like to get a Drax movie or some kind of solo project after that? Have your say in the comments section down below.

Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...