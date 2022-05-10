Dave Bautista hints at the end for Drax in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has shared a heartfelt message to celebrate the end of filming for the series’ third film, and it seems it could be the end for Drax.

In a post on Instagram Bautista shared a photo of himself with other cast members from the film alongside the hashtag #GoodbyeDrax.

“Haven’t found the words yet. It ended so suddenly and I was on to my next film before I could process it all. End of a journey that changed my life. #guardiansofthegalaxy #vol3 #GoodbyeDrax #DreamChaser #DreamMachine”

Of course, this has got fans thinking that perhaps this upcoming sequel will be the last time we see Drax in the MCU. As of right now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the character’s fate, and there won’t be until the movie airs next year.

Last year Bautista spoke about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 confirming that this was the last movie on the stars’ Marvel contract. During the interview with Digital Spy, the actor teased that “[Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3] is probably the end of Drax”.

In 2020 when news of a third Guardians of the Galaxy film was first revealed director James Gunn shared that he will be killing off a main character during the movie. Given Bautista’s recent comments, it’s seeming more likely this will be Drax.

Fans can find out the fate of this MCU star when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.