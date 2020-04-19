Director James Gunn has been keeping himself busy during this time of self-quarantine. Besides finishing The Suicide Squad in post-production as well as prepping Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he’s also been interacting with fans quite a bit.

He’s already recommended 10 movies to watch while stuck at home and just the other day, released a list of 54 A+ action films to check out while in isolation. In addition to that, he’s also followed in the footsteps of fellow Marvel director Taika Waititi by taking part in a watch party for one of his flicks. But he’s not done yet.

Earlier today, he took to Instagram to answer questions about himself and his upcoming films. Predictably, he received a lot of questions regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and someone straight up asked him if anyone dies in the movie. His response? “Yes.”

He didn’t elaborate, either, which means he could literally be talking about any character in the film, including innocent bystanders. But Gunn isn’t usually subtle or coy when it comes to sharing information with fans, so this could be referring to someone important. After all, Yondu didn’t survive Vol. 2 and there’ve been numerous reports saying that one of the titular Guardians will die in the threequel.

Death or no death, though, Vol. 3 is shaping up to be an intriguing and important entry in the MCU. Besides the Thor series, it’s the most popular standalone franchise and based on the end of Avengers: Endgame, our favorite team of intergalactic misfits will face a whole new set of challenges, including Thor’s presence and the “New Gamora” not knowing that she’s a part of the team or that she’s Star-Lord’s love interest. That should make for an interesting dynamic. I mean, she’s going to have to learn about kick-ass music and the films of Kevin Bacon all over again, right?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was originally set for release in 2021. That’s highly unlikely now due to COVID-19, however, so the earliest we should expect to see it is 2022.