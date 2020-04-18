James Gunn Recommends 54 Great Action Movies To Watch In Quarantine

James Gunn is always up for sharing his opinions (for better or for worse) as well as interacting with fans on Twitter. Just the other day, in fact, he shared a list of 27 sequels better than the original and before that, he recommended 10 movies to watch during quarantine. But now, The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director has revealed a new list of films to watch during self-isolation and has come up with 54 action movies that he believes are an A+.

Studios have been releasing some of their new efforts on digital early like Bloodshot and The Hunt in an attempt to capitalize on any extra revenue they can in these difficult times. But forget about new movies for a second. Gunn’s list below begins a proper action film education and all of his suggestions are well worth checking out.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Bullitt (1868)

North by Northwest (1959)

The Yellow Sea (2010)

The Raid: Redemption (2012)

Hero (2002)

Night Watch (2004)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Taken (2008)

The Heroic Trio (1993)

The French Connection (1971)

Robocop (1987)

The Killer (1989)

The Legend of Drunken Master (1994)

The Legend (Fong Sai Yuk) (1993)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

The Villainess (2017)

Revenge (2018)

Crank (2006)

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015)

Escape from New York (1981)

Battle Royale (2000)

Full Contact (1992)

Oldboy (2005)

Thunderball (1965)

La Femme Nikita (1990)

Leon: The Professional (1994)

Magnum Force (1973)

Speed (1994)

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

’71 (2014)

Payback (theatrical cut) (1999)

Equilibrium (2002)

John Wick (2014)

Mesrine: Killer Instinct (2008)

Mesrine: Public Enemy #1 (2008)

Where Eagles Dare (1968)

Ms. 45 (1981)

Green Snake (1993)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Seven Samurai (1954)

Rolling Thunder (1977)

The Wild Bunch (1969)

V for Vendetta (2006)

Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001) — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 17, 2020

This is an eclectic mix of classic action flicks (Die Hard, The Matrix, Speed), terrific samurai films (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Seven Samurai, Hero), some underrated gems (Elite Squad: The Enemy Within, The Villainess, Revenge) and movies I didn’t really consider to be action films like North By Northwest and Captain Phillips. He also wasn’t afraid to throw in a little sci-fi with RoboCop, Edge of Tomorrow and Equilibrium. And, of course, he had to include the two best action movies of this century: Mad Max: Fury Road and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

My favorite pick by far though is him including the underseen Payback and specifying the theatrical cut, which is far better than the director’s cut that came out a few years later.

Surprisingly, there are no superhero movies here, which I guess fall into their own category. He also only has one John McTiernan film on the list with Die Hard. Where’s Predator? Or The Hunt for Red October or Die Hard with a Vengeance?

Wait…. there’s not a single Schwarzenegger movie, either. Oh well. It’s his list and it’s certainly a creative one. James Gunn knows what he’s talking about. Now get to work cinephiles.