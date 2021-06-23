Dave Bautista Reportedly Wants Drax To Fight Galactus In MCU

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will mark the end of an era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s premiere band of cosmic misfits. Production on the third installment is set to begin before the end of the year, and by the time it hits theaters in May 2023 six years will have passed since Vol. 2, marking the longest gap ever between sequels in the franchise’s history.

Not only that, but Gunn seems fairly determined that he’s done with Star-Lord and the gang once he finishes up the trilogy-capper, even if he did give it the standard ‘never say never’ months after saying he had no interest in Vol. 4. One person who’s definitely reaching the finish line is Dave Bautista, who admitted that he’s simply getting a little too long in the tooth to spend hours in the make up chair before parading around shirtless on set for months at a time.

However, that hasn’t stopped insider Daniel Richtman from claiming that Bautista wants Drax to fight Galactus in the MCU. That’s the beginning and end of what the tipster has to say on the matter, so all we’re left with is a broad and vague statement detailing that an actor to have already signaled their intentions to bow out after their next outing wants to face off opposite a character that hasn’t been confirmed for an appearance as of yet across the two dozen big screen and Disney Plus projects in various stages of development.

Take that as you will, then, but based on nothing but the words to have come directly out of Dave Bautista‘s mouth, if Drax and Galactus don’t cross paths in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, then it’s probably not going to happen at all.