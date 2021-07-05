Dave Bautista Reportedly Looking To Do A Vampire Movie

Dave Bautista has proven himself to be a surprisingly versatile actor, with his Hollywood career only getting more and more interesting over time. Outside of his WWE career, he’s obviously most famous for playing Drax in the Marvel universe, but he’s also managed to tick off appearances in a Bond movie (Spectre), a sequel to a sci-fi classic (Blade Runner 2049) and a zombie heist flick (Army of the Dead), among much else. For his next challenge, it looks like Bautista may be on the hunt for a vampire-themed project.

As per a new rumor from tipster Daniel Richtman, the hulking star is on the lookout for a vampire movie that he can star in. That’s literally all we know at this juncture, but according to this intel, Baustista enjoyed battling zombies so much in Zack Snyder’s recent Netflix flick that he’s interested in the idea of hunting vampires instead next time. Unless, that is, that he wants to play a vampire himself. All we know is he wants to sink his teeth into a project about undead bloodsuckers.

Bautista has actually appeared in a vampire-themed project before. He cameod in an episode of What We Do in the Shadows season 1 in 2019. And, yes, on that occasion he played a vamp, looking almost unrecognizable beneath monstrous make-up and a long white wig. Another guest spot on the hit FX supernatural comedy wouldn’t go amiss, but clearly the star is searching for something with more meat on its bones.

Well, Marvel is developing its Blade reboot, starring Mahershala Ali as the Daywalker, so maybe he could find himself a role in that. Not necessarily as Drax either. Bautista has revealed he’s growing tired of portraying the Guardian of the Galaxy, so maybe he could play a completely different type of role in Blade – a villain perhaps? If Gemma Chan can be both Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel and Sersi in Eternals then Bautista can be both Drax and a vamp in Blade.

Dave Bautista is currently busy shooting Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2 in Greece.