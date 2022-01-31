Dave Bautista says ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ brings him ‘full circle’

Dave Bautista has never been one for mincing his words, with the former professional wrestler earning a reputation for shooting straight from the hip and voicing his honest, unfiltered opinions, something we don’t see all that often in the carefully-curated world of Hollywood.

The actor has been telling everybody who’d listen for years that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his last Marvel Cinematic Universe project, one that it didn’t look like he’d ever get around to making for a while, after he went public and said he wouldn’t return as Drax at all unless James Gunn was rehired by Disney.

That’s all water under the bridge now, though, with cameras officially rolling on the comic book threequel. During an appearance on the Phase Zero podcast, Bautista once more reiterated that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going to bring his character arc full circle.

“It’s our third film, we’re gonna wrap it up. And it’s been a hell of a journey with a few bumps. So, I’m looking forward to this, man. My cast and obviously the director, James Gunn, they’re like family to me. This is kind of where my journey started. It’s come full circle and I’m looking forward to wrapping it up. And it’s bittersweet. I mean, I’ve been doing Guardians since 2013. And, you know, when this comes out, it’ll be in 2023, so that’s a, you know, 10-year journey. You know, all things must end. And, you know, I’m looking forward to kind of wrapping this up with my friends and family.”

Gorgeous Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Fan Poster Teases Thor Team-Up 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

It’s not as if the 52 year-old is struggling for work once his MCU stint ends anyway, with Bautista’s upcoming slate on top of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 including Dune: Part Two, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, fantasy adaptation In the Lost Lands, cosmic actioner Universe’s Most Wanted, animated series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, and even more besides.