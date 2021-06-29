Dave Bautista Takes Another Shot At Dwayne Johnson And John Cena’s Careers

As he continues to make abundantly clear, Dave Bautista doesn’t want to be compared to Dwayne Johnson and John Cena, Hollywood’s other two notable ex-WWE wrestlers.

That’s presumably the number one reason why he refused to talk to Universal about a potential role in the Fast & Furious franchise, which Johnson and Cena are both part of, although publicly criticizing the long-running blockbuster series more than likely factored into his decision as well.

He’s also slated The Rock’s acting abilities more than once, laughed off the suggestion of starring with Cena in a buddy movie, and then scoffed at the mere thought of all three of the former grapplers teaming up on the big screen. To further illustrate his point, Bautista posted an image to social media showcasing the wide range of roles he’s played and looks he’s sported throughout his decade-long career in the business, which is another obvious dig at his contemporaries, as you can see below.

I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #DreamChaser https://t.co/JFHAaw053F pic.twitter.com/djKZBylIuT — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 26, 2021

It’s easy to see what he’s getting at, when Johnson has played a current or veteran military or law enforcement officer that relies on his strength and charisma to save the day in Fast & Furious, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Snitch, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, San Andreas, Central Intelligence, Baywatch, Jumanji, Rampage, Skyscraper and the upcoming Red Notice to name but a small few.

Cena, meanwhile, has played a jacked meathead in Trainwreck, Sisters and Daddy’s Home, a jacked family man in Blockers and Playing with Fire, a jacked soldier in The Wall and Bumblebee, and a jacked action hero in 12 Rounds, Fast & Furious and The Suicide Squad, so you can’t deny that Dave Bautista has them both well beaten in terms of versatility.