Dave Bautista’s horror success in ‘Knock at the Cabin’ has DCU fans calling for his next major role

Earlier this week, DCU co-CEO James Gunn absolutely lit up the entertainment world when he announced an array of upcoming projects that are set to completely reinvigorate the realm of DC. One of those projects happened to be an upcoming Swamp Thing movie — which will properly showcase the DCU taking a monumental stab at horror. And seeing as former MCU superstar Dave Bautista is currently enjoying horror success after starring in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, DCU stans believe he would be the perfect fit for the lead role in Gunn’s aforementioned spooky project.

Over on Twitter, as the entire community continues to praise Bautista’s shining moment in the horror spotlight, DCU followers have crawled out of the woodwork to express their excitement for Bautista portraying Swamp Thing — an elemental monster with the ability to control plant life. And based on this collection of tweets, fans want the casting to happen sooner rather than later.

Someone get James Gunn on the phone right now.

Since James Gunn and Dave Bautista have both trended today, and Gunn announced a SWAMP THING feature film…. will note that I kinda think Bautista would be a damn good casting choice for the main role…. — Milton Lawson (@citizenmilton) February 1, 2023

The fans are demanding it!

If @JamesGunn could cast @DaveBautista as Swamp Thing that would be great. pic.twitter.com/4Ww3jU9k3Y — 812 The Count (@812TheCount) January 22, 2023

Truth be told, we need this casting to happen yesterday.

I know that yesterday I said he should stay away from comic book films, but Dave Bautista would rule as swamp thing. https://t.co/xkUz0seuff — Christian (@ThatBlurayGuy) January 31, 2023

Without question, Bautista would be the perfect specimen to be cast as Dr. Alec Holland / Swamp Thing — if not for the simple fact that he has the physical physique to pull it off. And with the wrestler-turned-actor recently stating that he wishes to move on from Marvel and Drax, perhaps James Gunn’s DCU is the next potential landing spot for the acclaimed actor. Only time will tell, of course, but it’s probably a good idea to get Dave on the phone before another franchise swoops him up.