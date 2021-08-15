David Ayer Confirms Leaked Suicide Squad Script Pages Are Legit

The campaign to make David Ayer’s original cut of Suicide Squad a reality continues unabashed, despite Warner Bros. repeatedly insisting that it’s not going to happen. It’s been five years since the filmmaker’s DCEU blockbuster was released, which means that the movement has already surpassed the Snyder Cut of Justice League in terms of how long fans have been demanding to see it.

Whether or not it actually leads to anything is an entirely different question, especially when James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad was only released last weekend, and it doesn’t reference or acknowledge the original at all, although Gunn was kind enough to thank his predecessor in the credits despite his work being ignored and swept under the rug.

One of the social media accounts championing the Ayer Cut managed to get hold of several script pages containing scenes and dialogue that weren’t present in the theatrical release, and the director didn’t just confirm their authenticity, he additionally revealed that they’d even been filmed, as you can see below.

All pages are legit. All pages are filmed. There ya have it. #ReleaseTheAyerCut



Ayer only had six weeks to write the screenplay between his hiring and the start of production, and it’s been well-documented that a ton of footage was left on the cutting room floor after the studio commissioned two competing edits. There’s plenty of material that the fanbase hasn’t seen, and knowing that it exists in its finished form somewhere deep within the WB vault is only going to embolden #ReleaseTheAyerCut supporters that much more.

However, the ball is firmly in the boardroom’s court when it comes to a brand new version of Suicide Squad seeing the light of day, and based on what they’ve said so far, they look unwilling to play.