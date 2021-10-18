David Gordon Green Reveals How Far Halloween Ends Jumps Into the Future

Horror fans flocked to theaters this past weekend to see Halloween Kills, the second story in the Halloween Blumhouse trilogy directed by David Gordon Green. Halloween, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends follow up the storyline from the original 1978 Halloween film and see an angry Michael Myers still out for blood.

In 2021, fans still see Myers out for blood. If you’ve yet to see the Halloween Kills film released in theaters and on Peacock on October 15th — here is your official spoiler warning; you won’t want to read on.

Myers survives the fiery blaze of certain death at the end of 2018’s film. In the 2021 movie, Haddonfield residents awaken to Myers’s destruction and death once again inflicted on their community.

That’s right, the film opens up the very next morning — mere hours later, and the storyline continues naturally, or as naturally as a movie about a masked killer can be.

One last spoiler warning – stop reading now if you’ve not yet seen Halloween Kills.

The community of Haddonfield is done with Myers, and a mob sets out to kill him. Laurie Strode’s daughter Karen leads Myers to his demise while Strode herself is recovering in the hospital after her fight against him the previous night, and all in all — this should be the end of the masked killer.

However, Myers just can’t be killed. We know it’s never that simple, and as the shocking final kill of the movie shows — he’s not stopping. Of course, that last kill is made in the dark of night, and not Laurie or Allyson knows the pain that’s to come with the death of Karen.

Undoubtedly, the next film picks up where this one ends, with Karen’s death. So just how far into the future will it go, and will we see the dire effects of her death on those closest to her in real-time?

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Green reveals just how far into the future Halloween Ends will take place.

“There is a time jump. It gets back onto a contemporary timeline, so it’ll jump four years.”

It looks like we’ll be seeing the prolonged effects of that infamous Halloween night as years pass when the storyline picks back up in the 2022 Halloween Ends. Here’s hoping Strode finds a way to end the Myers curse once and for all — but we’re not crossing our fingers just yet, and some may not cross them at all. Myers always wins; what happens in a world where he doesn’t?