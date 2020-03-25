Black Widow Star Would Love To See The Film On Disney+

From the moment that Disney decided to indefinitely delay the release of Black Widow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans have been wondering about the fate of the movie after waiting for so long to see Natasha Romanoff’ in her first solo outing.

In fairness, though, almost every major production has halted across every entertainment medium as a result of the recent outbreak, not to mention that many movies, including A Quiet Place Part II, No Time to Die and F9 have all postponed their premiere to curb the rapid spread, which has, as of now, claimed 20,912 victims worldwide with 463,387 confirmed cases. Of those, more than 150,000 patients belong to the United States, Italy and Spain alone. Suffice it to say, the industry stands to lose much more than the already estimated $20 billion, and there’s no telling when theaters will open up again.

As for Black Widow, the movie’s fate remains in an ambiguous state. Many people have suggested that the Mouse House should just release the film on their newly launched streaming platform, but from a financial standpoint, that wouldn’t serve them well, especially considering the fact that this was a highly anticipated title among fans, many of whom had campaigned for years to give Scarlett Johansson her own film.

Well, regardless of what the company decides to do, it would seem that David Harbour, who plays Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian in the pic, doesn’t mind watching Black Widow on Disney Plus. In a recent Instagram Live session, the Stranger Things star had the following to say about this eventuality:

“I’m very much looking forward to being in Black Widow if we ever are able to release that movie. I would love to be able to watch that movie too – y’know I have not seen that movie. I have seen some stuff in ADR and it looks really good. And also I was there when we were shooting it and I’m really excited about it. But I would like to see it myself. Hell, I would watch it on Disney Plus.”

Frankly, we, too, would be more than happy to take this alternative and watch Black Widow on Disney’s streaming platform, lest we go through these days of quarantine and self-isolation without our favorite form of entertainment.