David Harbour Says Red Guardian Is The Best Character In The MCU

While there have been rumors that Black Widow may end up being delayed as a result of the sweeping Coronavirus pandemic, Marvel Studios have refused to publicly comment on the matter, so for the time being it looks as though the first entry in the MCU’s post-Endgame Phase Four is still slated to hit theaters at the beginning of May.

Fans have been demanding that Scarlett Johansson’s title character get the chance to headline her own solo adventure for years now, and despite being killed off during the events of the highest-grossing movie in history, they’ll get their wish with a prequel set to take place in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War.

Director Cate Shortland has assembled an impressive cast to lend support to Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, with Rachel Weisz and rising star Florence Pugh backed by veterans Ray Winstone and William Hurt, with Robert Downey Jr. also set to make a cameo appearance as Tony Stark. Based on the first trailer for the movie though, Stranger Things breakout David Harbour could end up stealing the show as Red Guardian, and in a recent interview, the actor had some high praise for his character.

“I think I’m biased, but I think it’s the best character in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I mean, he is a narcissist, so it’s very appropriate that I’m playing him. But he’s just got so many layers. On one level, he’s your classic superhero badass character, but then when you meet him, he has this need to be liked, and he want to be thought of as funny and a big shot, which he isn’t.”

Early footage had some people worried that Harbour’s Red Guardian could wind up being used solely for comic relief, but based on the 44 year old’s comments, it certainly sounds as though there’s going to be some depth to the character. Whether it ends up getting released on time or not, the combination of a fan favorite finally getting their long-awaited solo flick, backed by an ensemble of MCU stalwarts and exciting new additions to the franchise nonetheless makes Black Widow a hugely exciting way to kick off Phase Four.