Black Widow Fans Are Loving David Harbour’s Red Guardian

The first trailer for Black Widow arrived today and fans are going crazy for it. Sure, everyone’s loving Scarlett Johansson getting her own solo movie as Natasha Romanoff, especially those scenes that show her rocking an all-white suit. But they’re also loving the looks at the supporting cast the teaser gave us, too. There’s Florence Pugh’s Yelena, Rachel Weisz’s Melina and, last but definitely not least, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov AKA Red Guardian.

In the comics, Red Guardian is the Russian equivalent of Captain America. Having being powered up by a version of the Super-Soldier serum, he’s at the peak of physical fitness and is a dangerous threat. He was also once married to Natasha. The MCU take on him, though, is completely different. Harbour’s Alexei has let himself go since his superhero heyday and he appears to be more of an embarrassing uncle to Nat rather than an ex-lover. And fans can’t get enough of him.

I mean, he’s threatening to steal the film away from ScarJo…

I’m only watching this for Red Guardian/David Harbour. https://t.co/yC8sXEvKND — Wellington Boyce (@WellieBoyce) December 3, 2019

“DAVID YOU BEAST!” That sums up all our thoughts, really.

THE RED GUARDIAN. DAVID YOU BEAST! https://t.co/GofvE0spll — Fenix Cosplay (@KamenRiderFenix) December 3, 2019

Move over, Jim Hopper. Folks have a new favorite Harbour character.

Jim Hopper in the Streets,

Red Guardian in the Sheets pic.twitter.com/uxKFkHxAb9 — 20 Sided Stories (@20SidedStories) December 3, 2019

Relive The Thrilling Black Widow Trailer With These New Screenshots 1 of 39

Click to skip











































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Comic book readers are amazed that Marvel managed to make the Red Guardian suit work in live-action. It’s just a shame the same can’t be said for the Taskmaster costume.

Holy shit. They fucking pulled off the Red Guardian. pic.twitter.com/YhcQVqE71L — Ben🥁 (@ben_soria12) December 3, 2019

This is actually a very good point. That’s some seriously impressive binge-drinking/eating, Alexei!

The fact that Red Guardian got “out of shape” despite having Captain America’s serum and “Super Metabolism” means the dude has been *Hardcore* drinking and eating and that’s amazing I love this character already pic.twitter.com/lOSCkcnpYP — “STEFANO, ONLY CHILD, ILLINOIS, CHICAGO” (@THE_Stefano_DLC) December 3, 2019

Some are even calling for Marvel to give him his own Disney Plus series. Thankfully, WGTC has heard that there are plans for more of the character after BW.

Red Guardian D+ series when? https://t.co/15CdPI2hWm — Thomas Polito (@thomas_polito) December 3, 2019

But wait – does this reveal what actually happened to Hopper after Stranger Things 3?

Jim Hopper was taken by the Russians to become Red Guardian pic.twitter.com/A1bhq62FTX — ΛGΣΣK (@Oicul130) December 3, 2019

Captain America, who? Marvel fans are all about the Red Guardian now, so get ready for Harbour’s MCU debut in Black Widow, arriving on May 1st.