Black Widow Fans Are Hating Taskmaster’s Look In The Trailer

By
The first trailer for Black Widow dropped this morning and Marvel fans are going crazy for it. We’ve been waiting for Scarlett Johansson to get her own solo movie as Natasha Romanoff for years and thankfully, our patience looks to have been worth it as the teaser promised an awesome ride come next May. However, there was one element of the production that hasn’t gone down so well: the design of Taskmaster, the film’s main villain.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Taskmaster is one of the most dangerous non-powered villains in the Marvel universe. Thanks to his uncanny knack for copying his opponent’s combat style, he’s nearly impossible to beat in a fight. On top of that, he’s easily recognizable for his distinctive hood and frightening skull mask. Based on the source material, an MCU version should’ve been epic. Unfortunately, though, Marvel has taken a lot of liberties with the foe’s design and for some folks, it’s really spoiling their enjoyment of the trailer.

Here are just a few of the Taskmaster fans who are venting their frustrations on social media.

Look how cool things could have been.

Seeing as last year we had such a brilliantly comic-accurate look for Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, this comes as a real disappointment.

Some people didn’t even realize it was meant to be Taskmaster at all.

Are we sure Marvel didn’t actually draw inspiration from a supervillain from an entirely different franchise instead?

Yup, someone in the costume department has definitely been watching a lot of Power Rangers

To be fair, there are also a lot of fans who approve of this look, feeling that it fits the more grounded tone of the MCU in general and specifically, a spy thriller like Black WidowStill, it seems that the majority of comic readers are feeling pretty let down, seeing as Marvel has nearly always been reliable when it comes to superhero/villain outfits before.

Maybe Taskmaster will look better in the full movie though, which arrives in cinemas May 1st? We certainly hope so.

