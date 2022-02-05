David Lynch is the arthouse yin to Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster yang and now the pair are working together.

As reported by Variety earlier today Lynch has joined the cast of Spielberg’s upcoming and semi-autobiographical The Fablemans. The work will be loosely based on Spielberg’s childhood in Arizona and though the Mulholland Drive director’s part is a closely guarded secret, Slashfilm believes he may be appearing as the legendary John Ford. Ford was a director who frequently collaborated with John Wayne (he once made him cry) and gave Spielberg early advice.

“Ford asked him to look at art in his office and tell him where the horizon was,” the article from Slashfilm reads. “When Spielberg told him it was at the top of one painting and the bottom of the other, Ford called him back over and said ‘when you can come to the conclusion putting the horizon at bottom of the frame or the top of frame is a lot better than putting the horizon right in the middle of the frame, then you may make a good picture-maker.”

The Fablemans is set to be released in November. Others onboard include newcomer Gabriel LaBelle in the Spielberg analogue, Seth Rogen as a representation of his uncle, Paul Dano as his father and Judd Hirsch in an unknown role.