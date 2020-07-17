David Tennant Reportedly In Talks To Return As Kilgrave In The MCU

For a franchise that has constantly faced criticism for how weak the majority of their big screen villains have been, it was a little ironic that two of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most memorable antagonists starred on the small screen, and are no longer even considered canon now that every previous Marvel TV show has been wiped from continuity to establish the Disney Plus lineup as the official start of their television expansion.

At around the same time Ant-Man and Doctor Strange were facing little trouble in dealing with the instantly-forgettable Yellowjacket and Kaecilius, respectively, Daredevil’s Wilson Fisk and Jessica Jones‘ Kilgrave saw actors Vincent D’Onofrio and David Tennant deliver wildly different but equally formidable and terrifying performances as the thorns in the side of the title heroes.

There’s already been plenty of speculation about D’Onofrio returning and making the jump to the big screen, but we’ve also now heard from our sources that Marvel are keen to bring Tennant’s Kilgrave back into the fold, and with the narrative slate wiped clean, they can technically reboot and re-introduce the character without having to worry about continuity. Although previous rumors had pointed to him perhaps playing Nightmare, it seems the studio is more into the idea of having him reprise his Jessica Jones role instead.

Jessica Jones Season 2 Set Pics 1 of 7

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Netflix were making an Extraction sequel and a new Scream movie is in development – with Marvel set to regain the rights to the Defenders, they want to get the bigger names back onscreen sooner rather than later. And that isn’t just limited to the heroes themselves.

While it isn’t a guarantee that Tennant will return as of yet, we’ve heard that the two sides are in the early stages of discussions, and based on the widespread acclaim that the Good Omens star received for his villainous turn in Jessica Jones, Kilgrave could be a valuable addition to the MCU’s roster of bad guys that could potentially show up in any number of locations to wreak his unique brand of mind-altering havoc. That being said, we’ve also been told that he could end up in an entirely different role instead – which we’ve reported before – and at this point, talks are still underway. One way or another, though, it seems we’ll be seeing the actor in the MCU again.