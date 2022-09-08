DC diehards have surprisingly reasonable opinions on a Matt Reeves ‘Justice League’ movie

To give any ounce of thought to the future of DC Comics screen adaptations is to tango with powers most unforgiving; with Batgirl having vanished into the abyss, to say nothing of the ruthless purging by the CW, it seems DC fans have some dark days ahead.

Speaking of dark, there has been a handful of wins for the fans this year, one of them (depending on who you ask) being Matt Reeves’ The Batman; despite its distinct lack of lighting and an only-just passable third act, the film has scored high points with critics, audience, and the box office.

And sometimes, a win is all you need to get those imaginative gears turning, and, subsequently, the hopefuls over at r/DC_Cinematic have taken to discussing what a Matt Reeves rendition of a Justice League film would look like.

Given that a Justice League film would need to deliver on its action sequences, Matt Reeves may not seem like the best candidate, given that The Batman‘s weakest act was the one with the most action sequences. Nevertheless, Reeves has already proven his action chops in the form of the Planet of the Apes film franchise (namely War and Dawn), but others remained skeptical about whether he could translate that energy to the rest of the film.

Another user pointed out that Reeves handles characterization quite well, which would be interesting to see on the remaining members of the Justice League.

But most of the responses seemed against the idea, all of them neatly summed up by one succinct responder.

We already know The Batman is stepping stone number one for a shared universe, with a pair of sequels and spin-off television shows apiece already in the development pipeline, so if Reeves and co. play their cards right, perhaps the Reeveseverse could very well build into another crack at a Justice League film; we’ll just have to see what the next decade brings us.