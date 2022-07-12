DC diehards sound off on the animated epics they’d love to see in live-action

Suggesting that the DC Animated Universe is superior to its live-action counterpart might be a contentious stance to take, but it’s not one that’s entirely without merit. After all, there are many more stories to choose from and sift through, many of which draw their inspirations from arcs and storylines that simply wouldn’t work as part of the DCEU.

Taking a leaf out of the Marvel playbook, fans on Reddit have been sounding off on the animated titles they’d love to see brought to the big screen. Diving deep into the back catalogue, a collection of potentially controversial, occasionally inspired, and often heated takes have been put forward, but there are unquestionably some excellent points being made.

The Flashpoint Paradox ironically emerges at the head of the back, with the comic book source material having been cited as one of the driving forces behind next summer’s Ezra Miller vehicle since the troubled blockbuster was first announced all the way back in October of 2014.

Mentioning The Death of Superman is proving to be a hot button topic, with commenters unable to agree whether either the printed or animated telling of the iconic storyline is a classic or an overrated, overhyped swing and a miss. Justice League: War, Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, and Constantine: City of Demons are all finding plenty of backers, something the boardroom at WB should maybe take note of as the DCEU enters a brand new era following the Discovery merger, with the short and long-term future of the big screen saga shrouded in uncertainty.