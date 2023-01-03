DC diehards waiting patiently for an iconic villain to finally make a splash on the big screen

The internet is simultaneously holding its breath and screaming at the top of its lungs as James Gunn and Peter Safran get their hands dirty by rebuilding the DCU, namely by waiting with dwindling patience for more updates on the franchise’s first slate whilst loudly slagging Gunn for his dropping of Henry Cavill’s Superman, and other decisions that anyone familiar with the creative process – especially in this context – would understand.

For now, very little seems to be off the table for the franchise, and those are prime circumstances for the internet to fantasize about its hopes and dreams for the big screen turns of some of DC Comics’ most beloved characters. If recent events on r/DC_Cinematic are any indication, immortal villain Vandal Savage ranks near the top of many a DC fan’s wish-list.

We’ve already gotten a taste of a live-action Savage, thanks to Casper Crump’s portrayal of the character in the Arrowverse crossover event “Heroes Join Forces” and Legends of Tomorrow, but its safe to say that if Gunn brings the character into the DCU fold, it won’t be without a few changes.

One of those changes could involve putting the character front and center against the DCU’s big three, if fans have their way.

Others are hoping for a more classic match-up against Hawkman and Hawkgirl, with the added fan-cast of none other than Benicio del Toro.

Also in the realm of fan-casting are the likes of Manu Bennett, Dave Bautista, and the always-astounding Jonathan Majors, whose current, pivotal presence in the MCU makes him one of the least likely to come fruition, unfortunately.

We’ll just have to wait and see what James Gunn has planned for the villainous side of the DCU, but if the Guardians of the Galaxy mastermind didn’t have such an unbreakable will, one may think that he’d introduce Vandal Savage just to quiet the ever-volatile masses.