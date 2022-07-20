It is reported Henry Cavill will be attending the San Diego Comic-Con beginning tomorrow. Fans have been sent into overdrive, some have said the claim is giving them false hope and for many, all they want is a Man of Steel 2 with him back in the blue suit.

Cavill last played the role in 2017’s Justice League and has not had a standalone film with the character since 2013’s Man of Steel. Several people have began fan-casting what a sequel would look like and, for one Twitter user, only one villain makes sense;

MAN OF STEEL 2. Henry Cavill as Superman. Sasha Calle as Supergirl. Braniac as the villain!!! We need this announcement at comic con pic.twitter.com/hpB2EPv6tz — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) July 20, 2022

Others are hoping Zack Snyder is back to direct after steering the first film and much of the early days of the DCEU before seeing his vision jettisoned. A recent Rolling Stone article claimed Snyder was involved in some bad behavior surrounding his fans and his fabled cut of 2017’s Justice League, and, if he does return, Sonny Bunch of The Bulwark joked it could give some vindication;

The absolute funniest thing that could happen is for WB to announce MAN OF STEEL 2 with Zack Snyder and for us to learn that the Rolling Stone piece was planted by ousted execs bitter Snyder had owned them so thoroughly that he was coming back. That would be hilarious. https://t.co/8l7aTmF15m — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) July 20, 2022

For another, all being floated to fuel fires of fandom on Twitter now is best taken with a massive grain of salt. While people have expectations, it is ultimately best to not set them too high and what does happen often has a tendency to not sync up with visions;

Mfs are setting way too high expectations for Comic Con



People are saying Avengers 5, Secret Wars, X-Men, Man Of Steel 2. Like that would be awesome but come on 💀 — DriiftyFilm 💯 (@driiftyfilm) July 20, 2022

Nothing is official as of this story’s filing, though, through the years, there have been many rumors about Man of Steel 2. For now, the project exists as a theorized idea and Superman has mainly been making faceless cameos in works like Peacemaker and Shazam!