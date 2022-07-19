Salty Warner Bros. executives say Zack Snyder is their Lex Luthor

You’d think that any normal movie studio would be happy that a director would take one of their most notorious bombs, work on it unpaid for months, and eventually release a critically acclaimed director’s cut that redeems the movie’s reputation and continues to succeed on streaming a year on from its March 2021 release.

But Warner Bros clearly isn’t a normal studio, as they’ve just released a bizarre hit piece in Rolling Stone claiming that:

“Zack was like a Lex Luthor wreaking havoc.”

The article says that executives “believe” that Snyder himself generated the online campaign for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, arguing that 13% of accounts involved in the campaign were suspicious and saying a firm linked to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag is registered as a person who ran a defunct ad agency.

It’s perhaps worth pointing out that supposed sinister social media mastermind Zack Snyder exclusively posts on Vero.

Zack Snyder's Justice League Director's Cut Release Date Confirmed 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

Another allegation is that Snyder angrily tried to get Geoff Johns and Jon Berg’s names removed from the credits of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, with the article reporting Snyder as saying:

“Geoff and Jon are dragging their feet on taking their names off my cut. Now, I will destroy them on social media.”

However, given the allegations against Johns and Berg made by Cyborg actor Ray Fisher and Snyder’s very public support of his friend, it’s perhaps unsurprising that he didn’t want two men largely responsible for screwing up the theatrical release taking credit for a director’s cut they worked hard to stop happening.

At this point, you have to assume that someone high up at Warner Bros is still extremely salty over Zack Snyder’s Justice League being a hit. After all, it’s not a coincidence that this article full of insinuations and zero hard evidence has landed on the exact day of the movie’s wide digital release.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available on HBO Max.