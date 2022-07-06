DC fans are on board with Elliot Page replacing Ezra Miller as the Flash

It’s no secret that Ezra Miller has gone from playing the Fastest Man Alive to the Hollywood star who’s on the fastest path to cancellation. The Justice League actor has been embroiled in numerous problems with the law in recent months, so it’s being taken as read that they don’t have much of a future in the DCEU. While the jury’s still out on what’s happening with The Flash movie, a recasting seems as inevitable as Thanos (sorry, wrong franchise).

So who could take over from Miller as the Scarlet Speedster? A left-field choice has entered the race that no one’s really thought of before, but now everyone agrees it would actually be kind of perfect. Lissete Lanuza Sáenz went viral for pitching the notion that “Elliot Page would make a great Barry Allen, in case there’s ever a need to, you know, cast a new Flash, for whatever reason.”

Just want to take this moment to say Elliot Page would make a great Barry Allen, in case there's ever a need to, you know, cast a new Flash, for whatever reason. pic.twitter.com/61zGO2GKp1 — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz ✨ (@lizziethat) July 5, 2022

The Umbrella Academy icon isn’t someone who’s been linked to the part before, but the idea is already taking hold in fans’ minds.

You might say the concept of Page as Flash is hitting folks like a lightning bolt.

oh wait this would actually be fucking cool https://t.co/oqUo6NLNoW — love, sophie²⁸ 🍂 📨 (@lokiscrows) July 6, 2022

People are stunned by how well this would work.

That’d probably work really well, actually. Huh. https://t.co/DtLsnj4OGo — Dyllan the 🧢 (@CaptEpicFail1) July 6, 2022

Has a new fan campaign just launched?

Ooooh I can definitely see this working. https://t.co/Zt6OvHVWR3 — 🎲🌟flowerbedgrl🌈🐈 (@flowerbedgrl) July 6, 2022

Unfortunately for Miller, it doesn’t seem like there’s much of a call for them to stick around.

Actually that wouldn't be a bad idea. Ezra Miller overstayed their welcome. https://t.co/3EXycL2ouv — 🔞Ana~🔞 (@punished_cocoa) July 6, 2022

Agents of chaos are on board with this casting.

you know i don't even agree with this casting lol but i am gonna support it bc 1. anyone would be better than ezra and 2. i like chaos https://t.co/p9Jbd918g0 — time 🏹 st vol. 2 spoilers – ava capri pr manager (@adoraluzorel) July 6, 2022

And before anyone whines about how it would be inaccurate to the comic books, may we present Exhibit A…

Having the support of Twitter is all well and good, but what are the actual chances of Page playing the Flash? Well, with both Umbrella Academy and X-Men in his back pocket, obviously, Page has previous with the comic book genre. And needless to say, it would be hugely meaningful to have one of the most famous superheroes in the world played by a trans actor. But unfortunately, we can’t look into the Speed Force to see what’s to come in the Flash’s future. As of now, the movie is scheduled for release on June 23, 2023.