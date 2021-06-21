DC Fans Blast Warner Bros. Studio Tour For Ignoring Ben Affleck And Henry Cavill

You can’t fault the rabid enthusiasm of the DCEU fanbase, especially those with an affinity for the SnyderVerse. The very vocal group of supporters have constantly rallied behind Zack Snyder to rail against Warner Bros. in the hopes that HBO Max’s Justice League will result in the total resurrection of the mythology that began with Man of Steel, as unlikely as it may seem.

They’ve also got a habit of taking even the slightest interpretation of a slight against the SnyderVerse directly to heart, and now something as simple as the branding of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour building in Burbank has got them up in arms. The exterior has been adorned with huge images celebrating some of WB’s biggest brands and characters including the DC back catalogue, the Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, The Big Bang Theory and more.

However, as you can see from the reactions below, some social media users have taken it very personally that while Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn are present and accounted for, it’s Michael Keaton and Christopher Reeve that take pride of place as Batman and Superman.

And there we are, Harry, Hermione & Newt join Ron & the DC superstars pic.twitter.com/Z9mICMzfdP — 𝔼𝕎 AWARDS ACE (@ErickWeber) June 19, 2021

Kinda obvious at this point that WB is trying to replace Ben Affleck’s Batman with Keaton’s. pic.twitter.com/yRPFtwv8WK — Brenton (@dcuverse) June 20, 2021

You’ve got the current members of the DCEU movies up there EXCEPT Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman…why?? This is very weird @wbpictures pic.twitter.com/Mp161ww3AA — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@ReyRockatansky) June 21, 2021

Have they used the most popular Superman & Batman or like the first movie iterations of the characters like with Harley, Aquaman & Wonder Woman? 🤔 Or are they disrespecting Henry Cavill & Ben Affleck? Who knows!? https://t.co/aYh72mUOwF — Emlehh *WEAR A MASK FFS* (@Emlehh) June 20, 2021

“They clearly don’t want to acknowledge that MAN OF STEEL, BATMAN V SUPERMAN and ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE exists* Bloody typos where I’m mad. — Ω Ryan Ω (@Snyder_Cut_240) June 20, 2021

Warner Bros. really hates Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman 💀 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse https://t.co/N9Ienpzz5e — 人造人間１７号ラピス (@ak17_adi) June 20, 2021

This is so sad @warnerbros . Are Henry Cavil and Ben Affleck a joke to you?? They are in 3 films and in the same universe as Gal's WW, Margot's Harley and Jason's Aquaman. @ATT @DiscoveryIncTV Help us and fix this 🙏 #Batman #Superman #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/PdjD467gDi — DankFarrik (@dank_farrik) June 20, 2021

They’re literally trying to erase the movies and characters we love right in from of our eyes. Why tf are Keaton and Reeve here instead of our CURRENT Batman and superman????(Yes it’s just a billboard but it’s a symptom of a larger issue) pic.twitter.com/llqB8wXfLl — 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 (@theSNYDERVERSE) June 20, 2021

The most obvious reason for the decoration is that Keaton and Reeves were the first actors to play the characters in feature length live-action blockbusters, which would also explain why Momoa, Gadot and Robbie take pride of place, with Tim Burton’s Batman and Richard Donner’s Superman arguably regarded as the best iterations of the iconic superhero duo. It’s evidently more a reflection on Warner Bros.’ legacy than a direct attack or attempted erasure of the SnyderVerse, regardless of how a certain subsection of overzealous DC fans have interpreted it.