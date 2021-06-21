Home / movies

DC Fans Blast Warner Bros. Studio Tour For Ignoring Ben Affleck And Henry Cavill

You can’t fault the rabid enthusiasm of the DCEU fanbase, especially those with an affinity for the SnyderVerse. The very vocal group of supporters have constantly rallied behind Zack Snyder to rail against Warner Bros. in the hopes that HBO Max’s Justice League will result in the total resurrection of the mythology that began with Man of Steel, as unlikely as it may seem.

They’ve also got a habit of taking even the slightest interpretation of a slight against the SnyderVerse directly to heart, and now something as simple as the branding of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour building in Burbank has got them up in arms. The exterior has been adorned with huge images celebrating some of WB’s biggest brands and characters including the DC back catalogue, the Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, The Big Bang Theory and more.

However, as you can see from the reactions below, some social media users have taken it very personally that while Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn are present and accounted for, it’s Michael Keaton and Christopher Reeve that take pride of place as Batman and Superman.

The most obvious reason for the decoration is that Keaton and Reeves were the first actors to play the characters in feature length live-action blockbusters, which would also explain why Momoa, Gadot and Robbie take pride of place, with Tim Burton’s Batman and Richard Donner’s Superman arguably regarded as the best iterations of the iconic superhero duo. It’s evidently more a reflection on Warner Bros.’ legacy than a direct attack or attempted erasure of the SnyderVerse, regardless of how a certain subsection of overzealous DC fans have interpreted it.

