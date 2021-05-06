Home / movies

DC Fans Planning To Boycott WB’s Superman Reboot

By 2 hours ago
x

Following all the hype surrounding Marvel moving forward with a black Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, you might think the news that Warner Bros. is developing a Superman reboot with a black lead would likewise be met with a positive response from fans. But that’s not the case. When the announcement first came in February, folks were open to it but further revelations have caused fans to get so riled up that they’re considering boycotting the film.

First of all, THR dropped their story on the Superman reboot on Henry Cavill’s birthday, which those loyal to the DCEU’s Man of Steel saw as disrespectful to the actor. What’s more, it’s been confirmed that WB’s black Superman will still be Kal-El of Krypton, which has led folks to hit back at the studio for race-bending the original character instead of using the likes of Calvin Ellis or Val-Zod from the comics.

This boycott movement isn’t as solidified as something like the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign yet, but it’s been picking up steam on social media over the past day. For starters, Cavill’s supporters are not ready for his tenure as the Kryptonian to be over.

The Flashes hugging = Disney and Marvel. Captain America vs. Captain America = WB and DC.

Others are going one step further and boycotting all DCEU projects.

Michael B. Jordan Is The Next Superman In Incredible Fan Art
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Some are conflicted, though, as they want to support more POC-led blockbusters, but not this specific one.

It’s the issue of changing the original character that’s the problem for others.

Meanwhile, a few folks are warning fans not to get caught up in the hate as they send WB a message.

It seems like Warner Bros. just can’t catch a break. They must’ve thought they’d struck gold when they got J.J. Abrams on board to relaunch the Superman franchise. Not to mention hiring critically acclaimed Marvel Comics scribe Ta-Nehisi Coates to pen the script. However, the DC fandom’s loyalty to Cavill, plus some controversial storytelling decisions, have made this another PR disaster for the studio. I guess we’ll have to see if they can turn things around as the project gains steam.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...